And We Know 2.2.2024 Instagr@m exposed, countries gold move, TDS grows, Big win in DC court case. Pray!

LT of And We Know





Feb 2, 2024





The trafficking is being exposed on Instagram, more countries move to gold, dems are getting exposed and Pēdos are moving to the front lines. Texas continues to make waves. It appears President Trump is going to win every state. Military tribunal might go mainstream and we are only in the 2nd month of the year. Wow.





Cruz hits Instagram hard https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1177





This is a prime example of one way they silence good people within the government by silencing and coercing them into submissive servitude of a tyrannical system that maintains its power by force. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131164





Recession massive layoffs vid https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131277





President Trump: "You have the right to close up your border. You don't need bills that complicate it..." https://truthsocial.com/@TeamTrump/111852471809271942





Marsha Blackburn excoriates Zuckerberg after "Teenagers for Sale" ads on Instagram didn't violate his terms of service. Instagram did not take this down until a congressional staffer exposed what was happening to a safety committee. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131252





The Evil Witches at The View thought it’d be a good idea to play the Theme Song of Donald Trumps Apprentice Show to Celebrate the $83 Million Dollars the Rape Hoaxer E. Jean Carroll will Never See https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68802





Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healy Closes Down a Popular Roxbury Recreation Center for Youths to House Illegal Aliens https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68837





Joe Biden Voter Says He Loves Illegal Immigration - But Won't Allow Immigrants To Stay At His House. https://t.me/traceytray17/227069

