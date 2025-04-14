Ohio Budget Bill, Browns, and Braden's Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exciting updates from the latest episode of Common Sense Ohio! Dive into the complexities of Ohio's budget bill, intriguing sports funding policies, and significant changes in education laws. Here's what you missed:
Budget & Economy: The volatility in the stock market reflects the broader economic landscape, highlighting the impact of U.S.-China trade relations and how only a small percentage of Americans directly engage with stock investments.
Sports Funding Revolution: Innovative legislation suggests tying public funding for sports stadiums to team performance, potentially changing the game for taxpayer-funded ventures.
Education Dynamics: The expansion of school choice vouchers in Ohio signifies a shift in educational funding, with more support for diverse schooling options outside the traditional public system.
00:00 Stock Market vs. Global Economy
09:49 Ohio Budget: Real Estate Tax Concerns
15:32 Fraud Uncovered in Cabinet Meeting
18:38 Congress Urged for NIL Regulation
25:57 Procter & Gamble's Inventory Tax Challenge
27:21 Ohio Eliminates Inventory Tax Due to Kentucky
34:36 Cleveland Bond & Stadium Costs
39:46 "Ohio Budget Boosts School Vouchers"
45:22 Ohio's Off-Campus Education Law Challenge
53:03 Equal Opportunity for All Careers
55:19 Parental Consent and School Disclosure
01:02:24 Principal Blocks Police Response to Bomb Threat
01:04:36 Pro-Tariff Stance on China
www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/
www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow
www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow
www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio
Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com
CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.