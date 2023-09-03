© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the most fascinating stories in the
Bible, is the account of Jesus Christ being crucified along with two other
thieves by the Romans. One criminal next
to Jesus screamed bitter sarcasm at Jesus, saying "if Jesus was the
Christ" that he needed save himself and the fellow condemned man. The other crucified thief told the other man
that "they were justly condemned, unlike Jesus that had done no
wrong." The believing thief told
Jesus "to remember him when he entered his kingdom." Jesus replied saying "today you will be
in paradise with me." My new video
on "Jesus Crucified Between Two Criminals."