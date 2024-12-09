🍎 The Impact Of Light On Fruit Color & Sweetness 🌞

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know? The way light 🌤️ reaches fruit can change its color 🎨 and sweetness 🍬
🤝👨Lets explore it with Alberto Ramos-Luz, a Research Officer in the Horticulture Development Department at Teagasc, based in Oak Park, Carlow, Ireland.🌾
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/3rjeh7x5
🌱🧑 He explains, in young orchards (1-2 years), fruit is bathed in sunlight, resulting in vibrant colors ❤️ and higher sugar content 🍯.
🌳 But in older orchards (10-15 years) with poor light penetration, fruit may have less red coverage and lower sweetness 😕.
✨ Fruits growing in shade often miss out on that extra burst of sugar. 🌳☁️
🕵️♀️ Curious how sunlight affects your favorite fruits? 🍓 Share your thoughts! 💬
👉 Follow us for more sweet insights by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆 🌟