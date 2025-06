🍎 The Impact Of Light On Fruit Color & Sweetness 🌞

πŸ€” Did you know? The way light 🌀️ reaches fruit can change its color 🎨 and sweetness 🍬





πŸ€πŸ‘¨Lets explore it with Alberto Ramos-Luz, a Research Officer in the Horticulture Development Department at Teagasc, based in Oak Park, Carlow, Ireland.🌾





🎢 https://tinyurl.com/3rjeh7x5





πŸŒ±πŸ§‘ He explains, in young orchards (1-2 years), fruit is bathed in sunlight, resulting in vibrant colors ❀️ and higher sugar content 🍯.





🌳 But in older orchards (10-15 years) with poor light penetration, fruit may have less red coverage and lower sweetness πŸ˜•.





✨ Fruits growing in shade often miss out on that extra burst of sugar. 🌳☁️





πŸ•΅οΈβ™€οΈ Curious how sunlight affects your favorite fruits? πŸ“ Share your thoughts! πŸ’¬





πŸ‘‰ Follow us for more sweet insights by clicking the link in our bio or description above.πŸ“ŽπŸ‘† 🌟