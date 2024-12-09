BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🍎 The Impact Of Light On Fruit Color & Sweetness 🌞
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
0
30 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Did you know? The way light 🌤️ reaches fruit can change its color 🎨 and sweetness 🍬


🤝👨Lets explore it with Alberto Ramos-Luz, a Research Officer in the Horticulture Development Department at Teagasc, based in Oak Park, Carlow, Ireland.🌾


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/3rjeh7x5


🌱🧑 He explains, in young orchards (1-2 years), fruit is bathed in sunlight, resulting in vibrant colors ❤️ and higher sugar content 🍯.


🌳 But in older orchards (10-15 years) with poor light penetration, fruit may have less red coverage and lower sweetness 😕.


✨ Fruits growing in shade often miss out on that extra burst of sugar. 🌳☁️


🕵️♀️ Curious how sunlight affects your favorite fruits? 🍓 Share your thoughts! 💬


👉 Follow us for more sweet insights by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆 🌟

Keywords
orchard managementsunlight effectfruit farming
