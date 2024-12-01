BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How MANY FALSE GODS are people Worshipping WITHOUT REALIZING IT? Commandment 1?
End the global reset
End the global reset
6 months ago

Are people worshiping false gods without realizing it? The answer is yes. In more ways than we can think of. I know this is hard to accept but I will show exactly what the scriptures are bearing out. And how much cleaning up we need. In order to walk into true salvation we have to come out of the false ways. And in this I will show the relation between law and grace and coming out of Satan's headship through false doctrine.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For even deeper understanding go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
