Bronx community reacts to Trump rally

Donald Trump is in the Bronx with his pitch to voters for a second run at the White House. He's holding a campaign rally in one of the most Democratic counties in the country with the hopes of flipping New York red. FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross has reactions from the Bronx community.
