Marcion of Sinope: From Swashbuckler To Saint

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They say that good things take time - and great things take even longer. And such has been the case with the canonization of one of the most important and transformative figures in Pre-Nicene Christian history. Within theological circles, he's known as the real-life Indiana Jones and after almost 2,000 years he's now known as a saint. In today's episode we explore the life of Marcion of Sinope (85-160 A.D.).
Marcion Expedition Map:
https://pre-nicene.org/Whose-God-Challenge.html
Vatican Library Documents Relating to Marcion of Sinope:
https://digi.vatlib.it/mss/detail/214664
Saint Marcion Official Page:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/saintmarcion.html
The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Pre-Nicene Perspective on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@firstbiblenetwork
Pre-Nicene Bookstore (free):
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
First Bible Network:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/