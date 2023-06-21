BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marcion of Sinope: From Swashbuckler To Saint
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 06/21/2023

They say that good things take time - and great things take even longer. And such has been the case with the canonization of one of the most important and transformative figures in Pre-Nicene Christian history. Within theological circles, he's known as the real-life Indiana Jones and after almost 2,000 years he's now known as a saint. In today's episode we explore the life of Marcion of Sinope (85-160 A.D.).


Marcion Expedition Map:

https://pre-nicene.org/Whose-God-Challenge.html


Vatican Library Documents Relating to Marcion of Sinope:

https://digi.vatlib.it/mss/detail/214664


Saint Marcion Official Page:

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/saintmarcion.html


The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/


Pre-Nicene Perspective on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@firstbiblenetwork


Pre-Nicene Bookstore (free):

https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible


First Bible Network:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/

Keywords
christiansromanshebrewsmarcionapostlepaul
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy