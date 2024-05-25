BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arabic Coin with the Christian Cross
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 11 months ago

Arabic Coin with the Christian Cross


This Iberian coin, minted by a Christian kingdom in Spain, features a cross. However, the rest of it is modelled on an Islamic design by featuring Arabic inscriptions. This unusual blend of a Christian symbol and Islamic design on a small coin tells us about the unique history of the Iberian Peninsula.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: trtworld.com



CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Andalusia, Andalus, Spain, Christianity, Cross, coin, currency, Arabic, Iberia,

Keywords
crosschristianitycurrencyspainstatuscoinarabiccreeperandalusiaiberiaceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper-statusandalus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy