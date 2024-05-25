© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arabic Coin with the Christian Cross
This Iberian coin, minted by a Christian kingdom in Spain, features a cross. However, the rest of it is modelled on an Islamic design by featuring Arabic inscriptions. This unusual blend of a Christian symbol and Islamic design on a small coin tells us about the unique history of the Iberian Peninsula.
Source: trtworld.com
