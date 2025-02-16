© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Las Vegas, NV (MedicalVeritas.org; 1-28-25)— PROJECT STARGATE, President Trump’s major MAGA effort promising medical marvels and world peace through American AI developments is a “DOUBLECROSS” threatening human extinction, besides damaging Elon Musk’s alliance, according to Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz’s analysis of declassified CIA records and Musk’s court filings against his AI competitors in the military-industrial complex—Sam Altman’s OpenAI enterprise—backed by Deep State industrialists Bill Gates’s Microsoft Co.; Larry Ellison’s Oracle Company; ABC/Google’s Larry Page, and world’s leading mRNA vaccine producers, Pfizer and Moderna.
https://revolutiontelevision.net/project-stargate-doublecross-threatens-musk-trump-alliance-human-extinction/