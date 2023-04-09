BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Josh Feuerstein and Matt Locke discuss the danger posed by CCP's increasing influence and their long-term plans
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
10 views • 04/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dtzu72bfb

04/06/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Josh Feuerstein and Matt Locke discuss the danger posed by CCP's increasing influence and their long-term plans. They express concern over the potential loss of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, which could lead to CCP gaining control over the US. The dangers of CCP-controlled social media are also discussed, with TikTok being identified as a threat to privacy and a source of propaganda.


04/06/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

约书亚·弗瑞施泰因和马特·洛克讨论了中共日益增长的影响力所带来的危险及其长期计划。他们对美元可能失去世界储备货币的地位表示担忧，这可能导致中共获得对美国的控制。他们还讨论了中共控制的社交媒体的危害，其中抖音是中共窃取美国人隐私的一个宣传工具。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
