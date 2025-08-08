EARTHQUAKE - CLIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Earthquake is a 1974 American ensemble disaster drama film directed and produced by Mark Robson and starring Charlton Heston and Ava Gardner. The plot concerns the struggle for survival after a catastrophic earthquake destroys most of Los Angeles.
FULL MOVIE ⭐
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/0f7f78f9-08ca-4b88-be3d-921e9f869afa