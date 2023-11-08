Mass Shootings & Big Pharma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Cause: SSRI’s
* Mass shooters all have one thing in common.
* It’s not access to guns or homophobia or toxic masculinity.
* They’re on anti-depressants.
• Tucker Carlson: Big Pharma Fail
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | What’s Really Behind All Of The Mass Shootings In The U.S.? (7 November 2023)