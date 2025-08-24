BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
100% Inheritance Tax? Muggers with a PhD in Sociology
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
In this fiery rant, we dive into the absurdity of a 100% inheritance tax—where the government swoops in like a vulture to claim EVERYTHING you’ve worked for! From grinding 3 a.m. hours to build a legacy, only to have it snatched away to fund "diversity seminars" or free PlayStations for newcomers, this is the left’s twisted vision of "fairness." Join me as I unpack the madness: Why bust your hump when half your paycheck is gone before you can buy socks?

The hypocrisy of taxing your success while protecting grooming gangs and prosecuting free speech.

How this kills innovation and leaves your kids busking outside an orphanage!


 Share your thoughts in the comments—should we keep working for a system that takes it all, or is it time to sit on the couch with ramen and Seinfeld reruns? Like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more unfiltered takes! #GovernmentOverreach #Rant #Taxation #FreedomOfSpeech #CulturalCommentary


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️



grooming tax britain great britain taxes gangs housing free inheritance inheritance tax pakistan ilbc ballerinas southport southport murders 100 inheritance lucie connolly
