293) 2020-2025 - [2] - Ilusões chocantes e palavras estafadas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Especialista em Engenharia Informática de Redes, Sabrina Wallace, nascida de família multi-geracional dentro do Complexo Industrial Militar Norte-Americano, resolveu vir a público a Abril de 2022 denunciar a WBAN, após ter abdicado de trabalhar nesse sistema, quando se apercebeu o que estava a fazer no mundo real.
Fontes: Canal Psinergy (de Sabrina Wallace) : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f
Outubro 8, 2023 | 18:56'' | Sun coffee : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D41EBD30-DD7F-485E-B586-B1B86D3DC21B:9
Ver também:
292) 2020-2025 - A verdade que nos foi escondida : https://www.brighteon.com/59802f47-3dfa-4a7e-9835-309c88658363
294) PREPAREM-SE PARA A PRÓXIMA PANDEMIA WBAN : https://www.brighteon.com/1e189fb1-9a81-4888-ac1a-4ac70aea7054
Referências:
Outubro 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/
Banda M (OTAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M_band_(NATO)
WBAN : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
IEEE 802.15.6 standard is the latest international standard for Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15.6
IEEE 802.15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15
Identificadores MAC (microchips) : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal/videos?search=MAC
LA QUINTA COLUMNA | As pessoas mortas emitem sinal MAC : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/As-pessoas-mortas-emitem-sinal-MAC:3
Estudos e imagens do analito de ADN:
DNA Conformational Switches as Sensitive Electronic Sensors of Analytes : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ja012618u | PDF : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/ja012618u
Immobilized DNA Switches as Electronic Sensors for Picomolar Detection of Plasma Proteins : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ja8011066
Application of the SwitchSense Technique for the Study of Small Molecules’ (Ethidium Bromide and Selected Sulfonamide Derivatives) Affinity to DNA in Real Time : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpcb.2c03138
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/