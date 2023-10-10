BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
293) 2020-2025 - [2] - Ilusões chocantes e palavras estafadas
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
129 views • 10/10/2023

Especialista em Engenharia Informática de Redes, Sabrina Wallace, nascida de família multi-geracional dentro do Complexo Industrial Militar Norte-Americano, resolveu vir a público a Abril de 2022 denunciar a WBAN, após ter abdicado de trabalhar nesse sistema, quando se apercebeu o que estava a fazer no mundo real.

Fontes: Canal Psinergy (de Sabrina Wallace) : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f

Outubro 8, 2023 | 18:56'' | Sun coffee : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D41EBD30-DD7F-485E-B586-B1B86D3DC21B:9


Ver também:

292) 2020-2025 - A verdade que nos foi escondida : https://www.brighteon.com/59802f47-3dfa-4a7e-9835-309c88658363

294) PREPAREM-SE PARA A PRÓXIMA PANDEMIA WBAN : https://www.brighteon.com/1e189fb1-9a81-4888-ac1a-4ac70aea7054


Referências:

Outubro 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/


Banda M (OTAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M_band_(NATO)

WBAN : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

IEEE 802.15.6 standard is the latest international standard for Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15.6

IEEE 802.15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15

Identificadores MAC (microchips) : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal/videos?search=MAC

LA QUINTA COLUMNA | As pessoas mortas emitem sinal MAC : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/As-pessoas-mortas-emitem-sinal-MAC:3


Estudos e imagens do analito de ADN:

DNA Conformational Switches as Sensitive Electronic Sensors of Analytes : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ja012618u | PDF : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/ja012618u

Immobilized DNA Switches as Electronic Sensors for Picomolar Detection of Plasma Proteins : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ja8011066

Application of the SwitchSense Technique for the Study of Small Molecules’ (Ethidium Bromide and Selected Sulfonamide Derivatives) Affinity to DNA in Real Time : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpcb.2c03138


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

agendaotannatoparasitismoindustriachoqueperigoempregoswbanelectrocutarcomercial
