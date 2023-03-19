TODAY IS AN IMPORTANT DAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vivek Ramaswamy held a press conference following his South Carolina speech, March 18. He called on GOP donor class favorites, Ron DeSantes and Nikki Haley to join him by 9 AM tomorrow in calling on the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to abandon the political persecution through prosecution of the 45th president.