OPERATIONː WARP SPEED ⛣ STOPPED THE FEMA CAMPS❗

THIS WAS SET IN PLACE LONG BEFORE PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP





Someone will recall a post in which George Walker Bush signed an order setting up the COVIDIOCRACY back in 2007 - VfB





What nobody knows, is finally revealed in this incredible film: the true agenda for the pandemic was TEN YEARS of lockdowns, due to ongoing virus variants. During those years millions of dissenting and unvaccinated people would be rounded up and disappear into the quarantine and FEMA camps, never to be heard from again.





We saw the initial stages of this in China, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and other nations. Millions were arrested and locked up in those camps. Many died, supposedly 'due to covid'.





This would have increased dramatically, as the lockdowns continued, and the public would increasingly agree with removing the unvaccinated, as they would be blamed for the continued pandemic.





The plan was to wait with a vaccine for all those years, until all dissenting people were gone and nobody would resist a vaccine. Also, they wanted to wait until a vaccine could be FDA approved, so it could be mandated and enforced by the police. That would support the mass depopulation agenda.





The agenda was to end the lockdowns in 2030 with a worldwide NEW WORLD ORDER and total Great Reset, with unprecedented tyranny for all of mankind.





The economy would have been totally destroyed and there would be no way out.





Still, all this didn’t happen. Although they wanted ten years of lockdowns, the world suddenly opened up again after only eight months. Their plan was thwarted in the earliest stages of it.





The New World Order didn’t succeed, the Great Reset didn’t happen. Life went back to normal, for most of us.





What happened? Who or what sabotaged their plan? The answer is given in this incredibly revealing film.





This will inspire tremendous hope.





There is a beautiful future for all of us!





See more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ZDSUpJbspXDz/





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9us607





dethcult_dies posted on BitChute:





no it didn't





the "president" just presides over meetings, proceedings, he isn't in charge of anything





it was extermination camps or tracking devices in the body's cells with the ability to turn on a "kill-switch"





preside - intransitive verb





To hold the position of authority; act as chairperson





to preside over meetings, proceedings





what sort of "proceedings"?





BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS





authour - someone that writes words on paper or other medium - authourship





Trump is NOT on you side





pre-side - already chosen a side - not yours





he and all of the "politicians" work for the "bank" which is the catholic church, the "jews" are just their agentur





https://www.bitchute.com/video/gMaHfkFq9cjz





these creatures sign for fictional debt and you and the rest of the copium addicts PAY for the debt, plus their salaries and expenses, un-repayable "interest" on the fraudulent loans IN PERPERTUITY AND YOUR CHILDREN TOO





forever until they harvest you





the "live exercise" that Pompeo announced about the experimental COVID scam shots under Trump 1.0 is coming to it's end THIS YEAR, 2025





"all test subjects, at the end of every experiment, are routinely destroyed"





"you cannot get a 'virus' except it is injected directly into your tissues or perhaps via food or drink" - medical journal information, available FREE online if you would only look





anyone that took the shots is now THE PROPERTY of the corporation whose name was over the vial of poison





"vires" ~ Latin = poison





"you may dispose of your property in any manner you see fit"





this is a FIRE SALE - everything must GO - all assets liquidated - these creatures consider you to be their chattel property - you are their food





Trump is going to declare martial law for whatever manufactured reason and all of the people that took the shots will be rounded up and the corporations whose products is in all of their cells, which those corporations have 'first right" to, well they are going to harvest the fruits of their experiment





Trump IS NOT ON YOUR SIDE





so, drop your ego, stop and THINK, because otherwise you are just a retarded copium addict and are therefore a danger to yourself and others too





"We The People" does not apply to 14th amendment "citizens" ~ court ruling





you can wake up any time now