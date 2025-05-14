Qatar: Trump at Lusail Palace heads to state dinner with full cavalry procession

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a welcome for Trump at Lusail Palace
A full cavalry procession for 47 as he heads to Qatari State Dinner.
Trump is the first US president to visit Qatar, as mentioned on a previous video.
Adding:
President Donald J. Trump Secures Historic $1.2 Trillion Economic Commitment in Qatar
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-historic-1-2-trillion-economic-commitment-in-qatar/