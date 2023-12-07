Official Admission that Roosevelt Knew About Pearl Harbor but the Media Doesn't Tell Us - Bruce MacDonald

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bruce MacDonald was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree
from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The
Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,
and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software
and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa
Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,
Rosemary.
His books are available to buy at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1777095700?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B083B6FJMP/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
His book released in June 2020: Light of Darkness A Warrior’s Tale for Our time.