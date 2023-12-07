BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Official Admission that Roosevelt Knew About Pearl Harbor but the Media Doesn't Tell Us - Bruce MacDonald
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 12/07/2023

Bruce MacDonald was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree

from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The

Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,

and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software

and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa

Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,

Rosemary.


His books are available to buy at Amazon:


https://www.amazon.com/dp/1777095700?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860


https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B083B6FJMP/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0


His book released in June 2020: Light of Darkness A Warrior’s Tale for Our time.

Keywords
hitlerpearl harborwwiirooseveltfdrbrian ruhebruce macdonald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy