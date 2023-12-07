Official Admission that Roosevelt Knew About Pearl Harbor but the Media Doesn't Tell Us - Bruce MacDonald

Bruce MacDonald was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree

from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The

Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,

and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software

and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa

Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,

Rosemary.





His book released in June 2020: Light of Darkness A Warrior’s Tale for Our time.