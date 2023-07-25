The big tumor in his mouth left him abandoned, he could only see the sky in deserted places

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
July 24, 2023
Alp was a prime example of human insensitivity towards animals
The poor dog was found by me while lying on the wall alone
A large tumor in his oral cavity prevented him from eating or drinking.
Because of his ugliness, he was abandoned by his master and shunned by everyone.
He could only see the sky at night or in deserted places.
Then he gradually closed himself, afraid of every touch as well as contact
His eyes were a sadness and contain an indefinable space
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
