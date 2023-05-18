GRAPHIC Sex Book Pushed On Kids: Virginia Public School Allows PORN Book Showing DEVIANT SEX ACT

A Virginia public school is peddling pornographic books to children.

Activist and mom Stacy Langton is here to further expose perverted school officials who want to sexualize kids.

“QUEER, A Graphic History” is a book that has been made available to minors within the Fairfax County Public School system.

The book depicts a mother wearing a strap-on dildo and a father on his hands and knees.

This is the very essence of grooming children to put them on a path of sexual perversion.

Assistant superintendent Noel Kilmenko is the one who decided to put the perverted book back into the hands of children.

The book also claims heterosexuality is oppressive.

This is an attack on the God given roles of men and women described clearly in the Bible.

This is one of the reasons why families are starting to homeschool their children.

Giving pornography to children is illegal and the Virginia school board should be arrested and put on trial.

Follow Stacy Langton on Twitter here. https://twitter.com/MamaGrizzlyOrg



