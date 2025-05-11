Karen Kingston a Biotech Analyst Who Doesn't Read Biotechnology Industry Standardization Documents! ~ Start Asking Some Serious Questions Folks!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSzhJ47eAHQ
US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines & Space Force Generals Reveals US Military Readiness & Challenges
https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/crime-pays-darpas-41-billion-synthetic?publication_id=1300612&post_id=163157801&isFreemail=true&r=nctb0&triedRedirect=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSr2j6wLMj4
Find Out What Is Happening Inside Your Body | Sema Dumanlı Oktar | TEDxYouth@NKFLSchool
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/counter-unmanned-aircraft-systems-c-uas
Bio medical countermeasures (MCMs) are medical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and devices, used to prevent, treat, or mitigate the effects of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) threats, or emerging infectious diseases. These products are crucial for public health preparedness and response to emergencies
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4773395-blueprint-medicines-continues-targeting-mast-cells-for-potential-billion-dollar-growth?source=generic_rss
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4780477-blueprint-medicines-corporation-2025-q1-results-earnings-call-presentation
A "bioelectronic blueprint" refers to the understanding of how electrical signals and bioelectricity guide and orchestrate cellular and tissue development, organization, and function in living organisms. It's essentially the "electrical code" or instructions that direct biological processes, complementing the role of DNA.
https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/the-electrical-blueprints-that-orchestrate-life-michael-levin-ted-talk/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689572/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
Bioelectricity refers to the electrical phenomena, including potentials and currents, that occur within living organisms.
https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
The human eye can only see a tiny fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically about 0.0035%. This visible range of light is what we perceive as colors.
engineered biological entities
https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/bto
https://rumble.com/v6ljuv4-398995456.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Next_Generation_Air_Dominance
https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/news/features/history.html
https://sites.google.com/site/labnetworkphysiology/home
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/network-physiology/volumes
Intra-body networks refer to systems of interconnected sensors and devices implanted within the human body to monitor biological functions, deliver drugs, or facilitate communication between different parts of the body. These networks can use various communication methods, including molecular communication, wireless technologies, and optical communications, to transmit information.
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118
The Intra-Body Network, also known as Body Area Network (BAN) or Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), is a relatively new concept. The first work on intra-body communication was done by Thomas Guthrie Zimmerman in 1996, discussing Personal Area Networks (PAN) for electronic devices on or near the body. The idea of using wireless personal area network (WPAN) technologies to implement communication on, near, and around the body started around 1995, and the term "BAN" emerged about six years later
