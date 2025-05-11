Karen Kingston a Biotech Analyst Who Doesn't Read Biotechnology Industry Standardization Documents! ~ Start Asking Some Serious Questions Folks!

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSzhJ47eAHQ





US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines & Space Force Generals Reveals US Military Readiness & Challenges

https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/crime-pays-darpas-41-billion-synthetic?publication_id=1300612&post_id=163157801&isFreemail=true&r=nctb0&triedRedirect=true





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSr2j6wLMj4





Find Out What Is Happening Inside Your Body | Sema Dumanlı Oktar | TEDxYouth@NKFLSchool

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/counter-unmanned-aircraft-systems-c-uas





Bio medical countermeasures (MCMs) are medical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and devices, used to prevent, treat, or mitigate the effects of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) threats, or emerging infectious diseases. These products are crucial for public health preparedness and response to emergencies

https://viraxbiolabs.com/





https://seekingalpha.com/article/4773395-blueprint-medicines-continues-targeting-mast-cells-for-potential-billion-dollar-growth?source=generic_rss





https://seekingalpha.com/article/4780477-blueprint-medicines-corporation-2025-q1-results-earnings-call-presentation





A "bioelectronic blueprint" refers to the understanding of how electrical signals and bioelectricity guide and orchestrate cellular and tissue development, organization, and function in living organisms. It's essentially the "electrical code" or instructions that direct biological processes, complementing the role of DNA.

https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/the-electrical-blueprints-that-orchestrate-life-michael-levin-ted-talk/





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689572/





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/





Bioelectricity refers to the electrical phenomena, including potentials and currents, that occur within living organisms.

https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network





The human eye can only see a tiny fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically about 0.0035%. This visible range of light is what we perceive as colors.

engineered biological entities

https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/bto





https://rumble.com/v6ljuv4-398995456.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Next_Generation_Air_Dominance





https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/news/features/history.html





https://sites.google.com/site/labnetworkphysiology/home





https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/network-physiology/volumes





Intra-body networks refer to systems of interconnected sensors and devices implanted within the human body to monitor biological functions, deliver drugs, or facilitate communication between different parts of the body. These networks can use various communication methods, including molecular communication, wireless technologies, and optical communications, to transmit information.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118





The Intra-Body Network, also known as Body Area Network (BAN) or Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), is a relatively new concept. The first work on intra-body communication was done by Thomas Guthrie Zimmerman in 1996, discussing Personal Area Networks (PAN) for electronic devices on or near the body. The idea of using wireless personal area network (WPAN) technologies to implement communication on, near, and around the body started around 1995, and the term "BAN" emerged about six years later

https://rumble.com/v55v2l6-july-6-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp