BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Karen Kingston a Biotech Analyst Who Doesn't Read Biotechnology Industry Standardization Documents! ~ Start Asking Some Serious Questions Folks!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
342 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSzhJ47eAHQ


US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines & Space Force Generals Reveals US Military Readiness & Challenges

.

https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/crime-pays-darpas-41-billion-synthetic?publication_id=1300612&post_id=163157801&isFreemail=true&r=nctb0&triedRedirect=true


.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSr2j6wLMj4


Find Out What Is Happening Inside Your Body | Sema Dumanlı Oktar | TEDxYouth@NKFLSchool

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/counter-unmanned-aircraft-systems-c-uas


Bio medical countermeasures (MCMs) are medical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and devices, used to prevent, treat, or mitigate the effects of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) threats, or emerging infectious diseases. These products are crucial for public health preparedness and response to emergencies

https://viraxbiolabs.com/


https://seekingalpha.com/article/4773395-blueprint-medicines-continues-targeting-mast-cells-for-potential-billion-dollar-growth?source=generic_rss


https://seekingalpha.com/article/4780477-blueprint-medicines-corporation-2025-q1-results-earnings-call-presentation


.

A "bioelectronic blueprint" refers to the understanding of how electrical signals and bioelectricity guide and orchestrate cellular and tissue development, organization, and function in living organisms. It's essentially the "electrical code" or instructions that direct biological processes, complementing the role of DNA.

https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/the-electrical-blueprints-that-orchestrate-life-michael-levin-ted-talk/


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3689572/


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


Bioelectricity refers to the electrical phenomena, including potentials and currents, that occur within living organisms.

https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


The human eye can only see a tiny fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically about 0.0035%. This visible range of light is what we perceive as colors.

engineered biological entities

https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/bto


https://rumble.com/v6ljuv4-398995456.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Next_Generation_Air_Dominance


https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/news/features/history.html


https://sites.google.com/site/labnetworkphysiology/home


https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/network-physiology/volumes


Intra-body networks refer to systems of interconnected sensors and devices implanted within the human body to monitor biological functions, deliver drugs, or facilitate communication between different parts of the body. These networks can use various communication methods, including molecular communication, wireless technologies, and optical communications, to transmit information.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118


The Intra-Body Network, also known as Body Area Network (BAN) or Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), is a relatively new concept. The first work on intra-body communication was done by Thomas Guthrie Zimmerman in 1996, discussing Personal Area Networks (PAN) for electronic devices on or near the body. The idea of using wireless personal area network (WPAN) technologies to implement communication on, near, and around the body started around 1995, and the term "BAN" emerged about six years later

.

https://rumble.com/v55v2l6-july-6-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy