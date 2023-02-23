Pray For AMERICAN REVIVAL! Asbury Revival Teaches Repentance & Turning To CHRIST!

Is God moving across America to heal our land that is steeped in sin?

Bo Dittle is here to report on the revival at Asbury College.

Three days after Sam Smith gave a satanic performance at the Grammys the revival started at Asbury College!

God is in control.

People have traveled from all over the world to attend the 24/7 worship services.

Bo Dittle says he could feel God’s presence in the room.

The Asbury revival is spreading to other Churches across the country!

