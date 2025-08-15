BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EMFs Everywhere: 5G Footprints & Satellite WiFi—What You Can Do.
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
101 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 1 month ago

Holistic EMF Protection - http://bit.ly/4hxBNvR – Get 10% Off with Code POI10

Missed Episode 1? Watch it here: https://www.brighteon.com/5d4f5082-2d2b-48a0-b71c-99c8fc678ca2

Episode 2 continues our deep dive into electropollution and disease—but this time we start with free, practical EMF hygiene you can do today. We walk through simple, no-cost habits to lower daily exposure… then show why hygiene alone isn’t enough in a world saturated by towers, routers, smart meters—and now satellite signals. From there, we move into visual evidence (thermography, live blood analysis), the science of our tech (plasmonics, biophotonics), and real-world results in homes, clinics, and farms.

What you’ll see inside:

EMF hygiene that costs $0: distance > duration, speakerphone/air-tube, airplane mode when possible, hard-wire where you can, night-time router off, no devices on the body, bedroom blackout, sunrise light exposure to stabilize circadian rhythm.

Why hygiene has limits: background electropollution is rising (community towers, shared Wi-Fi, smart infrastructure, satellite coverage), so a layered approach is essential.

Thermography before/after phone use: visual heat patterns showing interaction with tissues.

Live blood analysis & rouleaux: what “sticky blood” looks like and why microcirculation matters.

Jane’s story (the “why” behind Essential Energy): from ER visits and immune collapse to stability after addressing the environment.

The tech explained in plain English: plasmonics (resonant harmonics of light), biophotonics (how the body uses light for communication), and coherent vs. incoherent light.

Measurements that matter: Bio-Well mapping of environmental and human energy states; structured-water freeze visuals; before/after harmonization.

Clinician + biohacker use cases: how practitioners like Dr. Marlene Siegel integrate the plates, why electrosensitive and mold-sensitive individuals report benefits, and how Ben Greenfield stacks them in training.

Farms & fields: what happens when you apply structured-light tech to soil, water, plants, and animals—yields, fertility, and vitality markers.

No escape? Here’s the strategy: even without visible power lines or local 5G, satellite coverage means ambient exposure—so we focus on restoring resilience where you live, sleep, and work.

Why this matters:

Your biology is electric. Light and EMFs shape hormones, sleep, digestion, mood, and immunity. When the field is chaotic, systems drift; when the field is coherent, systems organize. Our goal is simple: free fixes first, then smarter tools to restore order in a disordered environment.


Guarantee:

Try Essential Energy with our 30-day money-back promise. If you don’t measure a difference, send it back—no hard feelings.

Hosts & credits:

Conversation with Dan Stachofsky (Essential Energy) and Dr. Stephen Barrett (Pod of Inquiry). Chapters below for quick navigation.

Keywords
emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
Chapters

00:00– Intro & setup

01:30– EMF hygiene: practical free tips

02:48– EMF risks: eyes, hormones, digestion, circadian

03:30– Sun & circadian: sunrise, eyes, melatonin, sleep

05:00– Limits of EMF hygiene (why it’s not enough)

05:20– Electropollution & chronic disease trend

09:23– Thermography: phone radiation penetration (before/after)

11:15– Jane’s story & simple daily use

12:00– Tech explainer: plasmonics & resonant harmonics

12:15– Coherent vs. incoherent light (energy & frequency)

13:15– Plasmonics in practice (continued)

14:10– Measurements: Bio-Well & environmental energy

15:15– Biophotons can activate plates (no visible light)

15:45– Sleep & circadian support

16:10– Dr. Marlene Siegel: clinical use

16:20– EHS & mold sensitivity: testimonials

18:15– For biohackers: how to use it

18:50– Ben Greenfield: workout protocol

19:00– Purpose: Jane’s wake-up call

19:35– How the plates interact with light & EMFs

20:15– Studies: Dr. Rubik & Dr. Alexander (126 bioresonance points)

23:35– Thyroid, blue light & hormone balance

25:50– Live blood: EMFs → rouleaux; reversal results

26:50– Practitioner protocols (continued)

27:50– Use cases & settings

28:32– Structured light tech: frozen-water test

29:20– Bio-Well: full-body energy balance in ~20 min

31:00– On farms: measurements, results, endorsements

35:14– “No escape”: satellites & ambient exposure

35:40– Farm wins: fertility restored & yield gains

36:45– EMF-safe farms & media features

39:05– CTA: 30-day money-back guarantee

39:50– Closing: 7 years stability & what’s next

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy