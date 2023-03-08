911 and COVID19 False Flag Operations UNRAVELED! More Explosive Evidence revealed by Richard Gage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
March 7, 2023
The world-famous Richard Gage, Founder and former CEO of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth and one of the original Godfathers of the Truther movement joins DeAnna Lorraine AGAIN in another intense discussion analyzing all the evidence that 9/11 World Trade Center attack was a huge false flag Psyop operation, he goes into the in-depth evidence exposing the shadow government behind it, and we go down more rabbit holes comparing 911 to the Covid-19 False Flag operation,the Food shortage, and more. Don't miss this incredible conversation!
