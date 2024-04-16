Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God has a sense of humor. Sharing few facebook post: spiritual downloads. Interesting the way our Father teaches us. Those who corrupt themselves will not get away from being controlled by the devil's spirit of FEAR. A man will do anything to save his life if he does not know God/Jesus. How many in the lion's den with Daniel? EXACTLY..