Thorium - The World's Cheapest & Safest Energy Source

Very few people have heard of Thorium or molten salt reactors. Even less are aware of the fact that thorium is way safer and cheaper to use for energy production. So, why aren't we using this method rather than the current nuclear energy plants in service around the world today?

The simple answer is that it's a lot harder to produce nuclear weapons with thorium.

Video Source:

Copenhagen Atomics

Closing Theme Music:

'Dragon Level' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Copenhagen Atomics or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

st wed11:54