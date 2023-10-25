Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 23-24





▪️The AFU have once again attempted to attack the Rostov region. Russian air defense units successfully shot down enemy air targets over the region.





▪️In the Kupyansk sector, the Russian Armed Forces are regrouping and preparing to continue their offensive. At the same time, Ukrainian reserve units are being transferred to the eastern bank of the Oskil river.





▪️In the Kremins'kyi sector, localized skirmishes between Russian troops and the AFU continued. Russian Armed Forces units managed to improve their tactical position by occupying several enemy strongholds.





▪️In the Soledar direction, the situation near Klishchiivka and Andriivka has stabilized. At the same time, on the northern flank of Bakhmut, Russian troops counterattacked in the area of the Berkhivka reservoir and advanced.





▪️Russian troops have gained a foothold on a slagheap south-west of Krasnohorivka and are continuing their operation to block Avdiivka. The AFU's attacks east of Petrovs'kyi, from the direction of Pervomais'ke and Tonen'ke were thwarted.





▪️The AFU continue indiscriminate shelling of residential areas in the Donetsk agglomeration.





▪️In the Kherson direction, after the AFU made a breakthrough towards Krynky, Russian troops counterattacked and forced the enemy out of part of their positions. Active fighting is underway in the central part of the village, with Russian units mopping up the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups.





▪️At the same time, the Ukrainian command continues to transfer units to the north-eastern part of Oleksiivsky island. A separate enemy group is planning to make another push towards Pishchanivka and Pidstepne.