“Oxalate Dumping”, Catholic “Carnivores”, Erik Prince, War Profiteering, $ Behind “Chemtrails”, Leslie Nielsen CSI

CTB 2024-04-25 Every Bead a Forkful of Flesh

* Mic the Vegan and “Carnivore diet” “Oxalate dumping”.

* Look who’s pushing the Satanic “Carnivore diet”.

* Invisible Oxalate boogie things are giving “carnivores” stomach problems.

* Roman Catholic Tammy Peterson joins her daughter in MEAT, MEAT, MEAT.

* Roman Catholic DOCTOR Taylor Marshall approves!

* When you take a “pint with Aquinas” (making Catholicism cozy) you also get MEAT, MEAT, MEAT.

* James O’Keefe interviews TRUE PATRIOT (and multi-BILLION-dollar devout Catholic war profiteer) Erik Prince.

* Revisiting the Blackwater Nisour, Iraq slaughter of 2007. Did you know Donald Trump pardoned the Blackwater mass-murderers in 2020?

* Erik Prince is on a two BILLION dollar Crusade against “Islam”.

* The CIA and Guantanamo Bay give Prince a constant income stream courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

* What does the U.S. government have in common with Hamas?

* What does a deployment feel like?

* Candace Owens has “come home” and EVERY political commentator knows this!

* The “ghost gun” controversy has ROME written all over it.

* When you really want to control a nation, you do it through the unaccountable courts.

* There can be NO DOUBT that America is in the Bible: here’s where and why.

* Being far-Left makes it EASY to serve the Great Harlot but she gives us hero(ines) like Catholic Come Home Candace Owens!

* Why is Alison Morrow the point for the Dexter Taylor story?

* Did Phat Bob get Hooked with this “X” post?

* How sincere is Dane Wigington on “chemtrails”?

* “aplanetruth” Jaime Lee has a problem with Wigington but here’s what they have in common.

* Who, exactly, is Michael Murphy and who—Lee or Wigington—is right about him?

* Is Wigington selling “chemtrails” short on purpose?

* Here’s why you should never buy another Apple product.

* Where did Michael Zihaf-Bibeau get his cowboy prop gun?

* Crime scene investigation with Leslie Nielsen.

* Johnny’s piss bandits are ninjas.

