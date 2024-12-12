The LORD is faithful to protect you from evil.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #157; The Apostle Paul teaches the LORD's protection and strength are given to the advancing Christian as seen in 2Thessalonians 3:3. Jesus taught HIS disciples the principle of responsibility and accountability for the Church Age Believers, within HIS last messages seen in Luke 22:31-38.