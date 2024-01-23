Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️The Moment a Building Exploded in Gaza - Killing at Least 21 Israeli Soldiers
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
115 views
Published a month ago

⚡️ The moment a building exploded in Gaza, killing at least 21 Israeli soldiers.

About this:

21 IOF soldiers were killed in a single attack, according to Jerusalem Post. The IOF was using the building as an explosives dump and Hamas got them with RPGs through the windows. It collapsed the entire building and killed everyone inside. Hamas shows us yet again how they are clever and adaptable. When you have rocket teams hiding everywhere, you can quickly seize opportunities like this. https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-783287

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket