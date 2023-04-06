THEY DIDN'T WANT ME TO TELL YOU THIS [but I have to]

Apr 5, 2023
Update on safety after yesterdays video, plus new info on WHO is looking into the massive warehouse fire in West Easton, Pennsylvania and WHAT was in that building...
Ohio in the news AGAIN for air quality that will make the people sick.
__________
Get Your SquirrelTribe Gear Here:
https://pfsonyt.creator-spring.com/
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Squirrel...
⭐️ Hard Assets Alliance - INVEST IN REAL GOLD & SILVER http://bit.ly/3yh7m8N
★ Ledger Nano X (cold storage wallet) - https://amzn.to/3IfS1dm
SUPPORT A LOCAL MOM & POP PLANT-BASED, CHEMICAL FREE SOAP STORE!
Use code SQUIRRELTRIBE at checkout for a FREE GIFT designed by me ❤
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagnoliaSoa...
Custom Jerseys From DIYOJ: https://www.diyoj.com
10% off Coupon Code: SQUIRRELTRIBE
Protect Your Home with a FREE Warranty Quote
https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-1006382...
JOIN THE FAMILY
/ @squirreltribe
The BEST COFFEE around!!
https://bulletproof.fdf2.net/AoxLb1
The B12 drops I take (because a lot of you asked):
https://amzn.to/3PSEutU
The Matcha that is making me feel amazing:
https://amzn.to/3R8QNDn
My Travel Coffee and Mug of Choice
===============================
☕️Alpine Start Premium Instant Coffee, Medium Roast Original Blend Arabica Coffee, Dairy, Soy & Gluten Free, 8 count, 0.74 oz (Pack of 1)
https://amzn.to/3beBJoq
Corkcicle Coffee Mug, Insulated Travel Coffee Cup with Lid, Stainless Steel, Spill Proof for Coffee, Tea, and Hot Cocoa, Powder Blue, 16 oz
https://amzn.to/3PRrV2q
Please SUBSCRIBE
LIKE the video & SHARE with friends and family 😊
* I will NEVER reply to comments from an account other than this one. If it doesn't ONLY say SquirrelTribe, it's not me. I will never reply that "you have won a prize so reach out to me to claim it". I do not have Whatsapp, Nicegram, Telegram or anything other than the links in the banner or on my ABOUT page *