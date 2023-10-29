What God Thinks of The Gaza Israel War. Whose Land is It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A simple reading of the holy bible tells you who owns the land. So does a simple study of history. The land belongs to Israel.
People should not fall for the Nazi anti-Israel propaganda. Notice how that all of the supports of Hamas are communists, Nazis and anti-Christian. The antichrist will arise from this and from the coming Gog Magog war of Ezekiel 38. The Great Tribulation is near.