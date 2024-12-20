BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COL. Douglas Macgregor : America’s Next War of Choice
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
351 views • 6 months ago

Are we on the brink of another catastrophic conflict? In this must-watch conversation, Col. Douglas Macgregor delivers an unflinching analysis of America’s relentless pursuit of war. From reckless foreign policies to the hidden agendas driving Washington’s decisions, Macgregor exposes the alarming truth behind what could become America’s next war of choice.

As tensions escalate with global powers, are we being led into a conflict that could shatter the lives of millions? What lessons have we failed to learn from past wars, and how can we stop this dangerous trajectory before it’s too late?

Prepare for a sobering, thought-provoking discussion that will leave you questioning the true cost of empire. Col. Macgregor doesn’t hold back—he lays bare the realities most in power would rather you didn’t know.

💥 Are we ready for the consequences? Or are we sleepwalking into disaster?

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/iran-americas-next-war-of-choice/

Mirrored - Judge Napolitano


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
israelusaww3zogcol douglas macgregor
