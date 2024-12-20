COL. Douglas Macgregor : America’s Next War of Choice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are we on the brink of another catastrophic conflict? In this must-watch conversation, Col. Douglas Macgregor delivers an unflinching analysis of America’s relentless pursuit of war. From reckless foreign policies to the hidden agendas driving Washington’s decisions, Macgregor exposes the alarming truth behind what could become America’s next war of choice.
As tensions escalate with global powers, are we being led into a conflict that could shatter the lives of millions? What lessons have we failed to learn from past wars, and how can we stop this dangerous trajectory before it’s too late?
Prepare for a sobering, thought-provoking discussion that will leave you questioning the true cost of empire. Col. Macgregor doesn’t hold back—he lays bare the realities most in power would rather you didn’t know.
💥 Are we ready for the consequences? Or are we sleepwalking into disaster?
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/iran-americas-next-war-of-choice/
Mirrored - Judge Napolitano
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/