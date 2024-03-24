I Lived With Illegal Alien Immigrants in NYC for 24 hrs | Nick Shirley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I Lived With Illegal Alien Immigrants in NYC for 24 hrs. I really wanted to get a more in depth look into the lives of migrants in this video, i hope this video show the reality of what is happening in NYC.
Citizens are paying for it all. And its getting worse.
Big thanks to:
NYC Viral News (leeroy): @leeroyPress