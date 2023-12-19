Compilation of Dead Athletes suffering from Heart Attack or Stroke by J Wilderness

Thanks for stopping by and checking out the notes for the latest “What’s Going On” compilation
Previous episodes are available via the following playlist (Volumes 1 - 3)
The vast majority of the clippings from the latest episode are sourced here: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot
This is a site which has become a primary resource for keeping track of these events. It’s regularly updated and they’re going the extra mile to try and look deeper into each case and have even had direct communication with some of the athlete’s themselves.
