The New Greenhouse! [CC]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're grateful for Monero and Epic crypto tips! Thank you for your support!
After 6 weeks of delivery SNAFUs and schedule changes, we were finally able to get our new greenhouse delivered to the homestead! So stinkin' excited!! Here's a short video of the new 8' x 12' greenhouse, and how it was offloaded and set onto the property. Enjoy the tour!