Pets in Love





May 21, 2024





Don't I Deserve to Live Dog's Tearful End After Trusting Wrong Owner





"I hoped to never see anything like this in my life... she was tied with a rope around her neck, probably dragged by a car and thrown into the canal... "

One morning, an emergency call came: 'a dog in a canal not moving.' They got into the car and went to the scene.

The rescuer went down into the canal to retrieve her, but the dog was so frightened that she growled and tried to bite her...

In the end, after several attempts, they took her with a child's mat they had in the car...

They slid her in, then lifted her up and brought her out...

A race to the emergency room...

Once on the vet table, the dog put a muzzle and untied the rope.

All tests and X-rays done, she had a broken wrist and a broken hip.

I still couldn't believe how a human being could commit such a grave and evil act towards such a good little dog.

Her name was Blanca, she was a stray dog, and the ladies who took care of her, bringing her food every day, named her...

she had disappeared for three days, and then they found her there...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





