Climate and Energy Realists - Dr Roger Welch.

At the Climate and Energy Realists. 25th June 2024.





Southport, Qld, Australia.





Part 1.





Dr Roger Welch is a successful ophthalmologist, environmentalist and farmer in the New England region of NSW.





In this presentation he talks about:





Doughboy Mountain Wind Project - 55 turbines/22000 acres.





Net Zero is impossible to achieve.





Loss of flora and fauna, loss of agricultural land.





The Greens have gone to ground.





Epoxy resin on wind turbine blades contain Bisphenol A (BPA), an extremely toxic chemical.





Under common law, wind farm victims entitled to compensation.





It costs $800000 to decommission one wind turbine.





It's old technology.





Thanks for watching.





https://climateandenergyrealists.com/





Film and edit by Aussie Flyers.





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram -

https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab -

https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572





Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine





Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Email - [email protected]





All rights reserved.