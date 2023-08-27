Urgent! Christians in Pakistan Under Attack + Justice Vs Vengeance | EpiSOLO #21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christians in Pakistan are facing intense persecution. In this episode, we will discuss the challenges they face, what we can do to help our brothers and sisters over there. We will also explore the question of whether or not revenge is ever justified by the Bible, and we will consider the video that sparked a debate about justice vs. vengeance on this issue.
LINKS discussed
Help our fellow Christians: Go to https://www.persecution.org/ and click DONATE
https://www.worthynews.com/87846-hundreds-of-pakistan-christians-flee-homes
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty