Urgent! Christians in Pakistan Under Attack + Justice Vs Vengeance | EpiSOLO #21
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
11 views • 08/27/2023

Christians in Pakistan are facing intense persecution. In this episode, we will discuss the challenges they face, what we can do to help our brothers and sisters over there. We will also explore the question of whether or not revenge is ever justified by the Bible, and we will consider the video that sparked a debate about justice vs. vengeance on this issue.


LINKS discussed

Help our fellow Christians: Go to https://www.persecution.org/ and click DONATE


https://www.worthynews.com/87846-hundreds-of-pakistan-christians-flee-homes



DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty


Keywords
justicepersecutionpakistandonatevengeancechristianpodcastbestchristianpodcaststopchristianpodcastsgoodchristianpodcast
