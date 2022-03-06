© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LIpEY-J9-g
6/3/2022 Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin is the only digital coin in the world that was paid for by the institutional investors prior to its launch. The Himalaya Coin is backed by the New Federal State of China, which brings it the biggest value. The Himalaya Coin has a limited number of issued coins and unlimited circulation and is connected with the absolute stablecoin, the Himalaya Dollar. Transactions and payments can be done absolutely instantly via the Himalaya Pay, and the Himalaya Coin is pegged with enormous credit backed by the market after the New Federal State of China takes down the CCP. How can the Himalaya Coin be worthless?