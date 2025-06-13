Please Support Our Sponsors!

How can One Push Health Freedom in your State Legislature?

With Carrie Bigford, Texans for Vaccine Choice

https://texansforvaccinechoice.com/

With no retreat by the pHARMa-backed media gatekeepers on the lie of “safe and effective” vaccines – witness RFK’s Orwellian, forced cheerleading for inoculations during his HHS confirmation hearing – self-thinking Americans know they’re not out of the woods, yet. These “biological countermeasures” may still be forced on them at any time. Indeed, the Public Health Bolsheviks in blue states like Massachusetts are even now repeating their monstrous attack on the sacred religious right to decline participation in this public health charade (and kidnapping kids when parents do so).

Seeing the seeming inability of RFK to take a firmer stance even against the worst vaccine in history - the one using gene-mutilating tech for a claimed “Covid” virus - Health Freedom advocates know they must re-enter the trenches of their state legislatures, and even Congress itself, to guarantee informed consent, let alone eliminate the great “vaccine deception,” as recent guest Katherine Watt rightly called it.

But how does one discuss such a polarized, politicized, and emotionally driven topic? How does one cajole a pHARMa-dependent politician to consider the truth on vaccines? How can you more effectively reach out to others with the influence to help them shift? By giving out FREE donuts like during COVID? No, Ms. Bigford has found better ways.

For the past 25 years, Ms. Bigford has tested various communication approaches in order to enhance others' understanding of why medical liberty should matter to them. Since implementing her program with Texans For Vaccine Choice in January 2023, TFVC has passed 11 protective pieces of medical liberty legislation, maintained a 100% "no bill kill" rate, trained 75 advocates, and averaged 5 dozen community outreach engagements statewide each month.

She can’t promise that it works every time, with every person in every state. However, she has arrived at some basic conclusions about grassroots communication that others wanting to help advocate for MAHA should learn - if we’re to even approach the low threshold of success we’re seeing with RFK.