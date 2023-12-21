'Roya', a Displaced Palestinian Woman, Plays the Oud for Children at a camp in Rafah, creating a Musical Circle to support their Mental Health and to Block out the Sound of War Planes

Roya Hassouna, a displaced Palestinian woman, plays the oud for children at a camp in Rafah, creating a musical circle in a bid to support their mental health and to block out the sound of war planes amid Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza.
According to Unicef, nearly a million Palestinian children in Gaza have been forcibly displaced since the beginning of the war.
