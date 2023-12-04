Michèle Rivasi - A Member of the European Parliament was about to expose the secret agreements between the President of the European Commission and Pfizer, but tragically passed away while working

Michelle Rivasi, an MP for the Greens-European Free Alliance group, died (https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/pfizergate-affair-lead-eu-lawmaker-michele-rivasi-dies-aged-70/) of a heart attack on November 29th at the age of 70 in Brussels. The activities of the deputy and the testimony of relatives have raised suspicions that her sudden death was not merely a coincidence.

▪️ Shortly before her passing, Rivasi launched an investigation into the lobbying efforts of Pfizer by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

▪️ In April 2021, the New York Times reported (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/world/the-eu-seals-a-deal-with-pfizer-to-speed-up-vaccinations.html) on confidential negotiations between Ursula and Pfizer's top management representatives.

As a result of these negotiations, more doses were ordered at a higher (25%) price. Typically, the price decreases for bulk purchases as the volume of supply increases. The public was outraged by this reverse procedure.

▪️ Ursula's husband, Heiko von der Leyen, serves as the medical director of Orgenesis Inc., which receives funding from the European Commission, is involved in grant distribution, and has connections to vaccinations and Pfizer. It didn't take long to find interested parties and beneficiaries.

▪️ Michelle Rivasi was scheduled to present her report to the European Parliament on December 15th, during which she intended to reveal the investigation's findings and provide copies of documents to the press. Unfortunately, she is now unable to fulfill this task.

🔻Given the suspicious timing of her death, relatives are adding fuel to the fire and pointing out that the European deputy never had any heart problems. Just a few days before her passing, she underwent a comprehensive medical examination, which also found no issues.

Pfizer is currently preparing to extend the contract (https://pharmvestnik.ru/content/news/V-ES-nedovolny-usloviyami-novogo-kontrakta-s-Pfizer-na-postavku-vakcin-ot-COVID-19.html) for vaccine supply until 2026, with inflated prices and an observed surplus of 40% of doses.