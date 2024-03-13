© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Pilot Said Instrument Panel Just Went Black…”Boeing 787’s Mid-Air Drop | New Zealand's Transport Accident Investigation Commission said it was seizing LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 cockpit and flight recorders. This comes after at least 50 people were hurt when a Boeing 787 dropped abruptly mid-flight from Sydney to Auckland on March 11.
The aircraft experienced a strong shake and as a result, 13 passengers and three cabin crew members were taken to a hospital, one is in serious condition. The flight with 263 passengers and nine cabin crew members landed at Auckland airport as scheduled.
#newzealand #latamairlines #boeing787