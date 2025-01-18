Donald Trump Is Bringing In The Crypto Revolution-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 17 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there is no doubt that bitcoin, dogecoin and all manner of cryptocurrency has its roots firmly embedded in the soon-coming Mark of the Beast. How do I know that? The Bible tells us that the Mark of the Beast, while it is not money, is an implantable application that allows for the transfer of goods to be bought and sold. What is the Antichrist? He is the counterfeit Christ, an imitation of the real thing. What is all cryptocurrency? It is counterfeit money, an imitation of the real thing as defined by the Bible in terms of gold, silver and precious stones. Did you know that the US dollar is backed up by gold and silver, that that is what the green paper dollars represent? Cryptocurrency is not backed up by anything, it is a pure invention of artificial money that only exists in the digital world. It can only be used by accessing it through a device, Paul says we are not ignorant of Satan’s devices. Are you? On this episode, we show you the shocking truth about the coming cryptocurrency revolution that leads straight to the Devil’s doorstep in the Mark of the Beast.



