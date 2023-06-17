BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poison injections destroy heart of 17-year-old boy
298 views • 06/17/2023

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1669695775423561728
###
Kimberly Ford is with Ashley Ford and Mason Hernandez.
June 10 at 12:05 AM
"Our vacation did not go as planned. Night one, Mason was up all night with chest pain. We took him to the ER to get a EKG, X-rays, and blood work that his cardiologist requested since he has myocarditis from getting the covid shot. EKG and X-rays came back good but his blood work did not. His troponin levels were extremely high. His cardiologist had major concerns so he wanted him transferred by air back to Houston. We took a 20 minute ride to the airport by ambulance, hour and a half plane ride back to a Houston airport, and then another 30 minute ambulance ride to Texas children’s. It has been a very long exhausting scary day. Please say a pray for my baby. He will have more testing throughout the night."

Keywords
vaccinemyocarditisperimyocarditis
