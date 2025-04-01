BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prehistoric Mining Sites Discovered North of Richat Structure in Mauritania
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
3
189 views • 5 months ago

David Stig Hansen is taking his 4th trip to the Richet Structure in Mauritania, but heading to the ancient coastline to the North of the structure where he believes prehistoric mining and ritual sites are located. This journey is to explore several anomalies.


David Stig Hansen Discoveries https://www.davidstighansen.com/atlantis

🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com


TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle

𝕏 https://x.com/civcycle

YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast

Keywords
agriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030richat structureeconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesancient shoreline richat structuremauritania archaeologyancient mining sites richat structureancient ritual sites richat structureancient ritual sites discovered mauritaniatravel to richat structuretravel in mauritania
