Cartel Threats: US Personnel on High Alert!
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
44 views • 5 months ago

Mexican drug cartels are leading suppliers of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other illicit narcotics to the United States.

Three Days After Zelensky Predicts Putin’s Imminent Death, The Russian President’s Limousine Exploded In Front of The FSB Headquarters

Coinciding with this major provocation, the UK & France have announced the deployment of troops to Ukraine to directly join in the conflict with Russia as early as next week.

BOTTOM LINE: The decision has been made by the globalists to not only continue, but expand their proxy war with Russia into open world war.

Trump needs to leave NATO now, before the United States can be dragged into a potentially world ending nuclear war!

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
