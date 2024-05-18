© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As long as America's been a country, politicians have been fighting. Late last night, Congresswomen turned the House Floor into 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill' which completely buried the real story: the House could vote to hold A.G. Garland in contempt for withholding the tapes of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.