🔥 Tucker Carlson Says He Regrets Working for the Media ‘Control Apparatus’
“Their job is not to inform you. They are working for the small group of people who actually run the world.”
https://rumble.com/v2cy7gg--tucker-carlson-says-he-regrets-working-for-the-media-control-apparatus.html